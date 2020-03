Veteran oil trader Mark Fisher tells CNBC's Scott Wapner that oil is indicated to open below $32 per barrel - nearly $10 less than where it closed on Friday, and about $15 per barrel below where it closed on Thursday.

In case you missed it, the Saudis on Saturday declared an all-out price war in response to Russia's Friday refusal to go along with production cuts.

A few ETFs of interest: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, XES, DRIP, FENY, DBO