Sogou Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.79M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SOGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.