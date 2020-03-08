Thor Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Thor (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, March 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+41.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, THO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.