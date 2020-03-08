Caseys General Stores Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, March 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (+11.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.