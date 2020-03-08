U.S. stock index futures down more than 3% as oil plunges

In early Sunday evening action, S&P 500, DJIA, and Nasdaq 100 futures are all off about 3.5% in very volatile trade.

The price of oil is off a whopping 26% to about $30 per barrel after the Saudis this weekend launched a price war.

Gold briefly breached $1,700, but is now up 0.9% to $1,689 per ounce.