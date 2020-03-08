Coronavirus status -- updated Sunday edition

Iran: An official says 200 people have died of coronavirus in one province alone.

Israel: The government reported a jump in coronovirus cases from 27 to 39, and said that 100,000 people are in 2 week home-quarantine.

Italy: The death toll from COVID-19 jumped 57% in just one day from 233 to 366, while cases of infection surged overnight from 5,883 to 7,375.

Philippines: The Health Department confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10.

Saudi Arabia: closes all schools and universities across the kingdom until further notice due to coronavirus.

UK: A third person, with a pre-existing illness, has died from coronavirus.

US: Reports 556 total cases, including 21 deaths. The State Department recommended US citizens not to travel on cruise ships.

