"Historic" oil price war sends crude into downwards spiral

Oil markets fell the most since 1991 after the disintegration of the OPEC+ alliance looks set to trigger an all-out price-war. Crude futures dropped almost 30% seconds after the open, following last week's massive losses.

The causes: a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus, exacerbated by an all-out price war after the Saudis slashed official prices Saturday by the most in at least 20 years, and signaled they would maximize output.

“What makes this price war especially dangerous and historic is it breaks out simultaneously with a massive demand shock… from the coronavirus. “We have not seen that toxic combination since the early 1930s when [Texas’] monster Black Giant field started up in the teeth of the Depression, sending crude oil prices down to pennies on the barrel,” Robert McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, a Washington, D.C.-based energy-market consulting firm, said.

“It’s certainly a high-risk, high-stakes approach,” economist Tim Fox said. “The oil-price weakness is looking likely to extend and steepen, probably in coming weeks and months, unless there is some policy coordination to bring that to an end.”

But the end-game here is not low oil prices, but rather forcing Russia back to the negotiating table. The question is how long - if at all - that will take. "We would stress that it is not in any OPEC+ nations' interest to have sustained oil prices below US$50, and hence we see this solely as a strategic move from the Saudis," RBC says.

Put spread traders are set to almost 10x their bets. WTI June $34/$29 put spreads, which traded almost 13,000 times on March 4th for $2.9M, are now worth $26.5M. In early trading, more than 200 May $15 puts traded.

In currencies, the yen jumped to its strongest level since 2016, while the Loonie and Krone dropped heavily. Copper futures are down 3.8% to a multi-year low, while gold is up 1.4% and again flirting with $1,700.

Japan will release Q4 GDP on Monday, among other numbers. The data will likely indicate that Japan's economy was under stress prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Conversely, the Nikkei's 0.3% exposure to energy, vs. the S&P's 3.3%, MSCI Europe's 5.8%, and Shanghai's 6.2% could make it a relative safehaven.

Expect more volatility as markets open across the globe.