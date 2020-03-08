Oil price war sends crude into downwards spiral

Oil markets fell the most since 1991 after the disintegration of the OPEC+ alliance looks set to trigger an all-out price-war. Crude futures dropped almost 30% seconds after the open, following last week's massive losses.

The causes: a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus, exacerbated by an all-out price war after the Saudis slashed official prices Saturday by the most in at least 20 years, and signaled they would maximize output.

“It’s certainly a high-risk, high-stakes approach,” economist Tim Fox said. “The oil-price weakness is looking likely to extend and steepen, probably in coming weeks and months, unless there is some policy coordination to bring that to an end.”

But the end-game here is not low oil prices, but rather forcing Russia back to the negotiating table. The question is how long - if at all - that will take. "We would stress that it is not in any OPEC+ nations' interest to have sustained oil prices below US$50, and hence we see this solely as a strategic move from the Saudis," RBC says.

In currencies, the yen jumped to its strongest level since 2016, while the Loonie and Krone dropped heavily. Copper futures are down 3%, while gold is up 1%.

Japan will release Q4 GDP on Monday, among other numbers. The data will likely indicate that Japan's economy was under stress prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Conversely, the Nikkei's 0.3% exposure to energy, vs. the S&P's 3.3%, MSCI Europe's 5.8%, and Shanghai's 6.2% could make it a relative safehaven.

Expect more volatility as markets open across the globe.