Crypto markets tumble alongside stocks, oil; gold gains

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and company are proving no place to hide in this evening's big risk-asset selloff.

With S&P 500 futures down 4% alongside a 20%+ plunge in the price of oil, Bitcoin is lower by 8% .

Ether (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-UD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), and Ripple (XRP-USD) are faring even worse.

"Cryptocurrencies lose nearly $21B in total market cap in Sunday selloff," reads a headline from MarketWatch.

The original safe-haven, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up 1.3% and flirting with crossing above $1,700 per ounce.

