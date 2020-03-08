FAA likely to require wiring fixes before clearing 737 MAX

The FAA is poised to order a relocation of the 737 MAX's (NYSE:BA) wiring, WSJ reports, leading to further delays to the planes' return to service.

In the past few weeks, FAA managers and engineers have concluded that a potentially hazardous layout violates wiring-safety standards, and could cause flight-control systems to sharply point down an aircraft’s nose in a similar way to the automated maneuvers that brought down two MAX jets.

Mandatory wiring changes could delay previous FAA directives to unground the fleet by at least several weeks, potentially beyond the mid-June timeline previously projected.

Boeing argues that the current wiring design meets FAA and international safety standards, and says the risks are remote and should not prompt a wiring redesign.

The planes have been grounded since March 2019.