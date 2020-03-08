How low will oil prices go?

The combination of global shock to crude demand from the spread of coronavirus, and the Saudi/Russia oil price war, makes the outlook for the oil market “even more dire” than in 2016, Goldman analysts say in a note this evening.

“This completely changes the outlook for the oil and gas markets, in our view, and brings back the playbook of the ‘New Oil Order,’ with low-cost producers increasing supply from their spare capacity to force higher cost producers to reduce output.”

Goldman says "possible dips in prices to operational stress levels and well-head cash costs" could see Brent trading at $20. At those levels, we will witness "acute financial stress and declining production from shale as well as other high-cost producers,” it warned.