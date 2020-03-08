Entire Treasury yield curve below 1% as 'market is panicking'

U.S. Treasury yields plunge across the board to record lows, with the entire curve briefly trading below 1% for the first time in history, exacerbated by an oil price war on top of deteriorating global equity markets.

A few minutes ago, 10-year yields had dropped as much as 28 basis points to 0.48%, while the 30-year fell to 0.99% and the two-year yield shed 18 bps to 0.33%.

"The market is panicking," Shinji Hiramatsu, senior investment manager at Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management in Tokyo, tells Bloomberg. "Position adjustment, loss-cut buying and all sorts of buying are emerging. Everybody's buying Treasuries."

ETFs: TLT, TBT, IEF, SHY, IEI, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT, GSY, SHV, TBF, SPTL, BIL, VGSH, VGIT, ZROZ, TTT, SCHO, GOVT, TLH, PST, SCHR, DTYS, PLW, SPTS, UBT, UST, TYD, TYO, VUSTX, GBIL, SPTI, DLBS, TBX, FLAT, STPP, RISE, TAPR