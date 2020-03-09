Amazon outlines new coronavirus work policy

Immediate effects may be seen on the broader economy after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) relaxed its attendance policy for employees who "work from an office, store, fulfillment center, delivery station or sort center" during the month of March.

The company will not count any unpaid time off and won't assign attendance points to ensure there are no repercussions for needing to stay home due to illness.

Last week, Amazon told employees in Seattle, Bellevue and the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home if they can through the end of the month.