Cambridge Analytica scandal still plagues Facebook

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) could face millions of dollars in fines as Australia sues the company over allegedly breaching the privacy of over 300K of its citizens caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"We consider the design of the Facebook platform meant that users were unable to exercise reasonable choice and control about how their personal information was disclosed," according to information commissioner Angelene Falk. "Facebook's default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy."