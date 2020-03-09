Twitter exercises new 'manipulated media' label

For the first time, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has implemented its new policy (instituted on March 5), which labels tweets with manipulated or synthetic media.

The video ,which was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Trump, showed Joe Biden stumbling on a speech in Kansas City, in which he said the words "Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump."

Biden's full sentence, which was cut off by the clip, was “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign so join us.”