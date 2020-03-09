Are bond vigilantes out to get the Fed?

On Friday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said if yields drop to zero, the Federal Reserve should consider buying a broader range of assets.

"That would be a game-changer in my opinion, as no one in their right mind would want to be short an index when against a central bank with unlimited funds," said Chris Weston, head of research at Australian brokerage Pepperstone. "It seems the bond vigilantes are out to get the Fed to go hard here."

The current bond rally is also notable because traders are preparing not only for zero-bound rates, but a raft of additional measures, including QE.

