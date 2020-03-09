Global stocks show breadth of pain

A recent snapshot of global equities and commodities tells the story.

FTSE down 8% . Dax the same. Nikkei, with less exposure to energy, is only down 5% . U.S. equity futures are stuck in a holding pattern, down 5% until they break higher, or until the cash market opens.

The yen is +3% . The euro +1.3% . The energy-tilted Loonie is -1.7% .

Gold futures, which caught an early bid, are now up only 0.2% to $1,676.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 0.5% for the first time in history, and the 30-year yield dropped well under 1%.

“You just don’t know which way things are going to go, it makes it very hard to price anything right now,” one economist said. “We’re seeing that in the market with the wild oscillations that are coming through.”

Dashboard: Country ETFs performance.