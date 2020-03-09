Seeking Alpha
On the Move

Steep declines across Asia and Europe

|About: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)|By: , SA News Editor

Following an ugly session in Asia overnight, European shares jumped off the cliff as an oil price war compounded fears over the impact of the coronavirus.

The DAX (NYSEARCA:EWG) is down 7.2%, the FTSE 100 (NYSEARCA:EWU) is 8.2% lower, the CAC 40 (NYSEARCA:EWQ) tumbled 10% and the Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) slipped 7.8%.

The ECB holds its rate-setting meeting on Thursday, with economists expecting further stimulus to help the economy brace from the various fallout.

Across Asia: Nikkei -5.4%; Shanghai -3%; Hang Seng -4.7%.