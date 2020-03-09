Oil buyers are intrigued by Saudi discounting

Oil buyers in Asia say they're likely buyers of Saudi crude after the exporter offered unprecedented discounts over the weekend.

Should the Saudis continue to offer steep discounts, Asia buyers are ready to take on even more at the expense of other suppliers. Asia accounts for roughly two thirds of Saudi oil exports.

Monday is the deadline for Asian buyers to tell state producer Saudi Aramco how much oil they want in April. In March, requests were down as the coronavirus dampened demand. But the huge price cut could prove a windfall for Asian refiners who have the capacity to stockpile.

If Asian buyers are indeed big buyers on the Saudi offer, that could curtail spot market purchases, which could devastate oil markets that tilt toward spot selling such as West Africa and Russia.