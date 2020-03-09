Black swans circle the longest bull

If you could pick one word to define the market leading into this week it would be "chaos."

An oil price war is in the making, treasuries are going haywire and coronavirus fears are everywhere.

It's also beginning to look a lot like one of those turning points that marks a generation of investors, like the dotcom bubble in 2000 and financial crisis in 2008-2009.

Irony? March 9 is the eleventh anniversary of the longest bull market for U.S. stocks, but it's now taking a dramatic turn for the worse.