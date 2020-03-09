Italy is leading the way down

Even before this weekend's news that Italy was locking down major parts of the country, its stock market was on the verge of going into bearish territory.

This morning, many Italian stocks failed to open due to pre-market halts. Even so, the FTSE MIB is the worst performer among major Western European benchmarks, with banks hit hardest.

“While news of Italy locking down a quarter of its population - and more in terms of GDP - will certainly crystallize ongoing bearish trend across risk assets on Monday, such a move was objectively inescapable. What the market does on Monday is anyone’s guess but you can expect another 10-15% to the downside for European stocks within the next few weeks, although probably not a lot more than that,” Makor Capital Strategist Stephane Barbier de la Serre said.

Others were more optimistic: “Similar measures have already led to success in China. Markets should see that as a sign the government is making every effort to stop the virus from spreading further. The economic effect should only be noticeable temporarily and should be pared in the second quarter,” Comdirect's Andreas Lipkow said.