Oil closes in on its overnight high

Traders can't be blamed for contracting a case of overnight whiplash. While still down more than 20% , crude oil futures are close to taking out their overnight high of $33.68, having previously plunged as low as $27.34.

Via Bloomberg, here's what analysts had to say about the short-term price of crude and Brent oil:

Wood Mackenzie: Prolonged low prices could drive consolidation in the U.S. shale oil sector. It will be a question of survival for a number of companies as credit lines tighten and banks get edgy about debt. Some companies have flagged $45/barrel as a price where they can keep capital expenditure relatively flat and stay afloat. “It could be really, really painful for that sector, a majority can’t effectively operate at a much lower price.”

Citi: Oil has the potential to fall to the $20s within weeks. This is the first time a significant oversupply has coincided with a demand shock.

Rapidan: The Saudis can endure a price war for a number of months, quarters or even a year. Trump may “quietly” ask the Saudis to end the price war.

Goldman: Prognosis is “even more dire” than in November 2014, when the last price war started.

Vanda Insights: While Asian buyers typically stand to gain from a plunge in oil prices, the slump in demand due to the coronavirus means there is currently little upside for them. Asia buyers are already being asked to take more oil, but they may not be able to consume more.