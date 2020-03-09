Oil price collapse is a disaster for U.S. shale drillers

The Saudi-induced oil price war, coupled with shrinking demand due to coronavirus, is likely to prove disastrous for U.S. shale drillers such as Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) and Whiting (NYSE:WLL) who were already trading at distressed levels, Bloomberg's Joe Carroll writes.

With WTI futures touching $30/barrel, more defaults and bankruptcies are all but certain.

"After burning through hundreds of billions of dollars in cash over the past decade, the industry has consistently disappointed investors while accumulating huge debts. It now finds itself backed into a corner, increasingly shut out of capital markets. Banks were already poised to cut credit lines after writing off as much as $1B in shale loans last year. This could mark the end of a historic boom that vaulted the U.S. to predominance in world crude production."

“This industry shot itself in the foot with dramatic shale production growth." Drillers need “a dose of self help,” Dan Pickering, founder of Pickering Energy Partners, says. “It’s kind of them against the world right now.”

“The vultures already are circling. What is the appetite for investors to refinance a new round of shale?” Amy Myers Jaffe, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said.