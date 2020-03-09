EHG business kicks in for Thor Industries

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) topped estimates with 55% sales growth in Q2. Higher sales from the European RV segment and North American Towable RV segment during the quarter were partially offset by a decrease in the North American Motorized RV segment.

Thor's gross profit margin rose 180 bps to 12.8% of sales due to the positive impact of ongoing, management-led actions to reduce material and labor costs as a percentage of sales in both North American RV segments and the addition of 12.5% gross profit margin from the European RV segment. The consensus mark of analyst was 13.6%.

CEO update: "During the second quarter, we took a significant step forward in realizing additional value from the integration of EHG with the announcement of the formation of our new subsidiary, Hymer USA. Over time, this new subsidiary will produce a full lineup of Hymer-branded RVs utilizing European style and design that will be built in facilities incorporating the best of German manufacturing practices, automation and control standards."

The company has not seen any reduction of dealer orders or any negative impact on retail sales.