Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) says the large number of recent corporate group cancellations and corporate travel policy restrictions related to concerns about Covid-19 have led to material declines in net bookings Y/Y.

The REIT now expects increasing travel restrictions, governmental travel advisories, and state of emergency declarations in multiple markets to significantly hurt the company's financial results for Q1 and the full year.

“We have seen a considerable rise in corporate group- and convention-related cancellations due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, and therefore, we are unlikely to achieve our first quarter and full-year 2020 outlook,” said Pebbelbrook Chairman, President, and CEO Jon E. Bortz.

The REIT doesn't see itself issuing new guidance until it gets more clarity on travel demand and more predictable overall operating fundamentals and trends.

