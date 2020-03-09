RBC trims view on Gilead in premarket analyst action

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (56% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Initiated with Neutral rating and $32 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen. Initiated with Outperform rating and $40 price target at SVB Leerink.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) upgraded to Buy with a $205 (18% upside) price target at Benchmark.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) upgraded to Outperform with a $43 (13% upside) price target at BMO.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) upgraded to Outperform with a $23 (13% upside) price target at BMO.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) downgraded to Neutral with a $30 (21% downside risk) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares down 2% premarket.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) downgraded to Outperform (from Top Pick) with an $86 (7% upside) price target at RBC. Shares down 2% premarket.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) downgraded to Market Perform with an $80 (8% upside) price target at BMO.