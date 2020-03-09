Mizuho bullish on Cypress Semi after sell-off

Mizuho upgrades Cypress Semi (NASDAQ:CY) from Neutral to Buy after the recent sell-off following reports of Infineon merger concerns from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh calls Cypress "fundamentally well positioned" with strength in autos and IoT and calls the pullback an attractive buying opportunity.

Rakesh still sees CY as a potentially "attractive M&A candidate."

Mizuho lowers its CY target from $23.85 to $22.

Related: In a note last week, Rakesh expected a deal delay as the worst-case scenario following discussions with Cypress Semi's management.