Wells Fargo chair resigns

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Chair Elizabeth A. Duke has resigned from that role and as a member of the the company's board.

James H. Quigley also resigned from the board effective March 8.

Charle H. Noski will serve as chair of the company's board; he joined the board in June 2019 and is a retired vice chairman and former CFO of Bank of America.

"We believe that our decision will facilitate the bank’s and the new CEO’s ability to turn the page and avoid distraction that could impede the bank’s future progress,” said Duke and Quigley in a statement.