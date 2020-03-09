Oil and gas stocks slaughtered; energy ETF -15%

The Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is -15.2% pre-market in the wake of a tumultuous weekend in which crude prices fell more than 20% amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Among some notable names in pre-market trade: XOM -12.6% , CVX -11.4% , COP -20.8% , OXY -32.5% , SLB -19.3% , HAL -21.2% , BKR -16% , MRO -29.6% , DVN -25.3% .

In Europe: BP -17.5% , RDS.B -12.8% , TOT -12% .

An “oil price war unequivocally started this weekend” said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at Goldman Sachs, noting the price cuts were Saudi Arabia's biggest according to some measures in at least 20 years.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, GASL, XES, DRIP, FENY, FCG, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, GASX, IEO, IEZ, CRAK, PSCE, RYE, PXE, PXI, PXJ, FXN