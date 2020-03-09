Airline stocks get no lift from plunging oil prices

Airline stocks are setting up for another dismal day on demand worries amid the coronavirus outbreak. The sector is trading lower in the early session even with crude oil futures down a shocking 22%.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is down 4.39% in premarket trading, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is off 3.97% , Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is 3.78% lower and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) has peeled off 4.90% . Those marks are just slightly better than the 4.95% decline in S&P 500 futures.

