Bristol-Myers Squibb's Empliciti flunks first-line MM study

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) reports unsuccessful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ELOQUENT-1, evaluating Empliciti (elotuzumab) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) patients who were transplant ineligible.

Specifically, the addition of Empliciti to Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Revlimid + dexamethasone alone.

No new safety signals were observed.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company is co-developing Empliciti with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

The FDA approved the SLAMF7-directed immunostimulatory antibody in November 2015 for MM patients who have received one-to-three prior lines of therapy and in November 2018 for certain other MM patients (both indications are combo therapies).