Ryman Hospitality also pulls guidance on Covid-19 impact

Over the weekend Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) said its hospitality business experienced total attrition and cancellations of ~77,000 net room nights, representing ~$40M of revenue, for the week ended March 7, 2020.

That compares with the ~14,000 cancelled net room nights it disclosed early last week during investor conferences.

About 75% of the cancellations is for March and ~25% for April.

Ryman says about 70% of its total room nights occupied in any given year is in the form of contracted group business, providing a measure of profitability protection in the face of increased levels of attrition and cancellation.

Estimates amount of attrition and cancellation fees owed to the company for the attrited/cancelled groups is ~$19M.

To put this in context, the volume of attrition and cancellations in Q1 2009 during the height of the global financial crisis, the highest quarterly level in RHP's history, was ~122,000 net room nights.

