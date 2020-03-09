Boeing slumps 9% to levels last seen in 2017

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) proposal to leave wiring bundles in place on the grounded 737 MAX has not won the backing of U.S. aviation regulators, according to fresh reports from Reuters and CNBC. The WSJ reported on the likelihood of the action yesterday.

The planemaker said last month that it will not change its target for the MAX to be ungrounded by "the middle of 2020" if it is forced to move the wiring bundles.