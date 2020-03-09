Diamondback Energy slashes full-year production plans

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) says it is immediately cutting activity to six completion crews from nine and expects to drop two drilling rigs in April 2020 and a third later in Q2.

The company says it already dropped one completion crew as part of its original 2020 plan, but is releasing two more completion crews "until we see clear signs of commodity price recovery."

Diamondback says the decision will reduce its capital budget for the year and likely result in lower 2020 oil production than forecast, but "we will maintain positive cash flow and protect our balance sheet and dividend."