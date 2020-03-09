JPMorgan stays positive on Procter & Gamble amid the market turmoil

JPMorgan thinks investors may be missing some positive developments around Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) amid the deep concerns over the China business.

The firm notes that P&G is likely to have seen sales growth from the Safeguard brand in China and the general stockpiling trend in the U.S.

"We believe PG’s recent stock underperformance (-2.6% YTD vs. large cap HPC multinationals like CL +5.3% and KMB +6.5%) seems exaggerated, and therefore, we continue to like the stock on a relative basis," writes the JP analyst team.

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble even as it clips its price target to $133 from $139.