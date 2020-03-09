Aon, Willis Towers Watson to merge in all-stock deal

Aon (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) agree to combine in an all-stock transaction with an implied combined equity value of $80B.

Willis Towers Watson shareholders will get 1.08 Aon shares for each WLTW share, representing a 16% premium to WLTW's closing price on March 6.

Aons sees deal adding to adjusted EPS in first full year of the combination and peak adjusted EPS accretion in the high teens after realization of $800M of expected pretax synergies.

Sees $2.0B in one-time transaction, retention, and integration costs.

Sees cash flow breaking even in second full year after the transaction and cash flow accretion of more than 10% after achieving synergies.

"Our world-class expertise across risk, retirement and health will accelerate the creation of new solutions that more efficiently match capital with unmet client needs in high-growth areas like cyber, delegated investments, intellectual property, climate risk and health solutions," said AON CEO Greg Case.

The combined platform generated revenue of ~$20B and free cash flow of $2.4B in 2019. The combined firm will be well-positioned to immediately deliver mid single-digit organic revenue growth or greater and, over the long term, double-digit free cash flow growth, the companies said.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.