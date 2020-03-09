Europe sheds 6.5% at midday; Italian yields soar

The worst-performing market is Italy with a loss of 10.1% . Others are down anywhere from 6.5%-7% . The Stoxx 500 is off 6.5% . All reads are fairly close to session lows.

Italy, of course, has been hardest hit by the coronavirus, and has more or less sealed off a sizable chunk of its northern region.

There's a potentially worrisome divergence in yields - as in the U.S., they're plunging in Germany and the U.K., but the 10-year rate in Italy is up a sharp 22 basis points to 1.30%; the rate in Spain is higher by 2 basis points to 0.222%.

Selected Europe-focused ETFs: VGK, FEZ, HEDJ, EZU, IEV, IEUR, EPV, EURL, SPEU, DBEU, EEA, HEZU