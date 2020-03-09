Brent crude forecast cut to $30/bbl at Goldman

Goldman Sachs slashes its Q2 and Q3 Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) price forecast to $30/bbl in the wake of the the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the collapse in oil demand due to the coronavirus.

"While we can't rule out an OPEC+ deal in coming months, we also believe that this agreement was inherently imbalanced and its production cuts economically unfounded," Goldman says, adding that its base case is now for no such deal.

Goldman expects a negligible response from U.S. shale producers in Q2 but a 75K bbl/day drop in output in Q3 and a further 250K bbl/day in Q4.

The bank predicts the prospect of inventory draws will help prices to rebound to $40/bbl by the end of this year.