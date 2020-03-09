Fed boosts repo operations in response to virus-driven market turmoil

The Federal Reserve's Open Market Trading Desk boosts its overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operations to at least $150B from at least $100B "to help support smooth functioning of funding markets as market participants implement business resiliency plans in response to the coronavirus."

The Fed is increasing its repo operations to ensure that supply of reserves at banks remain ample and to lessen the "risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation," the central bank said.

It's also increasing two-week term repo operations on March 10 and March 12 to at least $45B from at least $20B.

"The Desk will continue to adjust repo operations as needed to foster efficiency and effective policy implementation consistent with the Federal Open Market Committee directive," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT