Sharp drops again for cruise line sector

Cruise line stocks continue their downward spiral as the misadventures of the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California stay a headline story in the U.S.

The 2,421 Grand Princess passengers will still have to take another two or three days to be routed to their destination in a secure fashion, highlighting the risk of taking a cruise right now.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department had advised citizens not to travel by cruise ship if they have an underlying health condition.