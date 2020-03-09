U.S. aluminum smelter curtailments likely amid oil price plunge, analyst says

The oil collapse is negative for aluminum prices and strongly raises the odds of the price touching $1,550/ton on the LME in the coming sessions, Harbor Intelligence says.

"A drastic fall in oil prices depreciates emerging market currencies, strengthens the dollar and negatively impacts the cost competitiveness of U.S. smelters," says Harbor managing director Jorge Vazquez.

LME prices could face downside toward $1,430/ton if oil prices fall near the long-term support ~$28/bbl and most U.S. smelters may be forced to shut down operations, Vazquez says.

In late 2015 to early 2016, U.S. smelters shuttered more than a third of capacity when Brent crude dropped below $30/bbl amid a global glut.

AA -10.9% , ARNC -7.5% , CENX -1.8% .

ETFs: JJUB, JJU