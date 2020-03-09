Retail starts to crack under coronavirus pressure

Cowen warns that the pain in retail isn't just a short-term fear factor that will evaporate easily.

"Based on new developments of the global coronavirus outbreak, we believe the implications for Retail could be larger than initially anticipated from both demand and supply chain perspectives. Additionally, declining consumer confidence, potentially severe retail traffic declines, and temporary store closures are evolving risk factors that depend on uncertain variables like the geographic spread of the virus and the timing of containment/eradication solutions," updates analyst Oliver Chen.

"We expect traffic in Asia to decline substantially in 1H20, and, as the virus affects Europe and the U.S., global traffic could be down even further, impairing sales across the retail landscape," he adds.

It's a complicated matrix for retail giants like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) with U.S. employment at a high level, but consumer confidence beginning to crack. There is also a stockpiling trend over the last week or two that could boost Q1 sales for some chains, but what's the outlook for spring and summer spending?

Premarket: WMT -3.60% premarket, TGT -4.58% , COST -5.25% , DG -4.03% , BBY -8.56% .

