FedEx -6% and UPS -5% on virus fears

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS) are both sharply lower in early trading on growing investor concerns over the global economy.

BMO delivers the news straight to those thinking that coronavirus fears will fade quickly. "The idea that consumer and industrial output in the U.S. and Europe will be little affected is quickly losing credibility, however, as the virus continues to spread," warns analyst Fadi Chamoun. The best case scenario pitched by BMO is a strong 2H for the shippers off a burst of package demand.

BMO keeps a Market Perform rating on both FedEX and UPS, while clipping the price target of FDX to $150 from $160 and UPS to $107 from $115.