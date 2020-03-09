Seeking Alpha
Utilities also under major pressure this morning

Utilities Select Sector

The Utilities Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is down 4.6% in premarket action despite the historic decline in interest rates.

At current check, the 10-year Treasury yield is just 0.47%, and the long bond is 0.91%.

To be fair, the charts of many of the big players in utilities have been up and to the right for a very long time. The move down in the past couple of weeks and today is barely a blip on the 10-year view.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE-4.9%, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK-4.1%, Dominion Energy (NYSE:D-3.1%, American Electric (NYSE:AEP-3.7%