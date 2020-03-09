Starbucks -7% as coronavirus spreads in U.S.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) trades at a ten-month low after the coffee giant closed a downtown Seattle store after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

While Starbucks is bouncing back in China, it's unclear to what degree if any that store traffic in the U.S. has been impacted by the coronavirus. It's possible that the huge number of employees working out of their homes for the time being could impact Starbucks stores in downtown regions.

Investors may also be bidding SBUX down on general concerns over the global economy for the next six months.