CEL-SCI up 11% premarket on development of COVID-19 treatment

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) jumps 11% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement that it is developing an immunotherapy for COVID-19 based on its LEAPS peptide technology.

It says LEAPS peptides will utilize conserved regions of coronavirus proteins to stimulate protective cell-mediated T cell responses and reduce viral load, enabling the construction of immunotherapeutic peptides that show both antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. As a result, they can potentially be used not only to treat infection but also to elicit an immune response against it.

CEO Geert Kersten says the company is currently in talks with multiple healthcare partners to accelerate advancement.