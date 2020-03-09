Ares Management sells stake in Europe logistics portfolio for $1B

Funds managed by Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) Real Estate Group complete the sale of their stake in a 40-property pan-European logistics portfolio to Investec Property Fund, its co-investment partner in the portfolio, for more than €900M (~$1.03B).

Ares began building the portfolio in January 2018, and through 12 separate transactions, grew the portfolio to include 40 properties across 31 locations covering more than 1M square meters (~10.8M square feet).

The properties are generally mid-sized and located near airports, ports, and population centers in the major logistics corridors of six European countries, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands.