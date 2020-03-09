Freeport-McMoRan 'reaffirms outlook for significant cash flow generation'

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) says it is maintaining continued progress in growing copper and gold volumes by 30%-40%, reducing net unit cash costs of copper by 25% to ~$1.30/lb. and more than doubling cash flows by 2021 from 2019.

At copper prices ranging from $2.75-$3.00/lb., the company estimates free cash flow generation ranging from an average of more than $2B to nearly $3B/year in 2021 and 2022.

Freeport also says it has seen no significant disruptions to its supply chain or product shipments since the coronavirus outbreak, and adds that it has a strong liquidity position and no significant near-term debt maturities.