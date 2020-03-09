Eldorado Resorts seen as attractive amid brutal drop

Roth Capital sees Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) as oversold.

"While indicators demonstrate some lost convention and leisure business, overall 1Q20 trends to-date for ERI/CZR have been solid, according to checks, " notes analyst David Bain.

Bain says significant casino disruption is a possibility led by Las Vegas, but reminds that ERI/CZR hedges potential degradation with the utilization of its peer-high 65M patron Total Rewards loyalty club which combines with air traveler/Las Vegas substitutions to ERI regional facilities.

Bain also says ERI has obtained fully committed financing for its acquisition of CZR to take an investor concern off the table.

Roth Capital keeps a Buy rating on Eldorado and a sum-of-the-parts valuation of $75.