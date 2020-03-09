Ugly session in store for high-yield

Energy-related companies make up about 10% of the high-yield universe, so the 25% plunge in oil prices and related crash in the equity of energy companies is creating a blowout in high-yield spreads.

Even with a historic decline in benchmark interest rates today, the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) are both slated to open down more than 5% .

High-yield proxies in the BDC area: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) -5.6% , Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) -7.3% , Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) -6.6% , Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) -4.2%

Previously: Entire Treasury yield curve below 1% as 'market is panicking' (March 8)